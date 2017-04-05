Shannon Szabados back in net for Canada

PLYMOUTH, MICH.—Switching from men’s to women’s hockey is like riding a bike for Shannon Szabados.Canada’s premiere female goalie has spent the majority of her career facing shots from men in either Junior A, college or minor pro leagues.Szabados typically spends the most time in the women’s game in the six months leading up to the Winter Olympics when the national team is training full-time in Calgary.It’s a formula that has worked for the 30-year-old from Edmonton. Szabados was Canada’s winning goaltender in the gold-medal games of both 2010 and 2014, allowing two goals on a combined 55 shots.“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten better at going back and forth between the two,” Szabados said earlier this week at the women’s world championship.Article Continued BelowWith the 2018 Winter Games on the horizon, she’s left the men’s game earlier. Szabados juggled several demands on her in 2016 and something had to give.Injuring her medial collateral ligament just over a year ago in her second season with the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Columbus Cottonmouths meant an off-season without quality training.She tried out for the SPHL’s Peoria Rivermen in October, but was released after a goals-against average of 6.10 and a save percentage of .792 playing in parts of two games.