Sharp sees similarities between Leafs, pre-cup Blackhawks

DALLAS—A couple of stud high draft picks arrive at an Original Six team and turns its fortunes around. Yes, Patrick Sharp has seen this before.Sharp, a centre with the Dallas Stars, saw firsthand the renaissance of the Chicago Blackhawks when Patrick Kane (the No. 1 pick in 2007) and Jonathan Toews (No. 3, 2006) joined the team together under the guidance of new coach Joel Quenneville.“I remember it,” Sharp said. “(Duncan) Keith, (Brent) Seabrook and I had been there for a while. We were still younger players coming into our own as NHLers. We added Kane and Toews shortly after that. “Not to mention the younger guys that came up from the minors, graduating together. It kind of felt like a fun group to be a part of. Joel Quenneville took the team over and we were going in the right direction. A lot of similarities between that team and the Leafs.”Those Blackhawks, with Sharp, won the Stanley Cup three times. No one is saying the Leafs will do that. But interestingly, no one is saying they won’t. “I enjoy watching the Leafs play whenever the Stars aren’t on the ice,” Sharp said. “They’re an exciting team to watch, and great for the league.”Article Continued BelowLeafs centre Auston Matthews appreciated Sharp’s comments.“I’ve heard that from a number of people,” said Matthews. “I agree. I think we’re definitely an exciting team to watch. We have a lot of skill, a lot of talent. When you dress eight rookies, it’s not really the norm. “I think we have an exciting group that can be a really good team here down the line.”