Silencing safety at the Super Bowl, but for whos safety?: Arthur

HOUSTON—Things change. The last few years the National Football League would do a health and safety press conference at the Super Bowl, on Thursday afternoon. It was a busy day to do it — there was also the counterfeit merchandise press conference, the Super Bowl halftime show press conference, and so forth. But they would trot out doctors, including San Francisco 49ers chairman Dr. John York one year. They would quote concussion numbers, talk about how much they cared about safety, talk about improvements. Last year, it went poorly.This year, it vanished. Or at least, has been billed as something else. Early Saturday morning, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will appear and kick off the league’s Start-Up competition, in which the league launches a reality show-like competition to fund start-ups in three categories, one of which is “protecting the athlete.” When asked, the NFL said this was the health and safety event for the week.Clearly, the old method wasn’t working. Instead, the league held a conference call last week in which they said reported concussions were down, year over year, from 275 to 244, though that is still above the two seasons before 2015. This is similar to how Tom Brady’s father bashed the commissioner over Deflategate on Friday last week — that way, the Brady family could get its viewpoint out there, and then avoid the topic when the brightest lights came on. The Goodell appearance Saturday morning was not billed with the words health or safety, and it was early Saturday morning, which is not a prime-time media window at the Super Bowl.It may have something to do with last year’s health and safety conference. Mostly, it was companies competing for NFL grant money: helmets, recovery technology, concussion detection, turf underpads. And then Dr. Mitch Berger, from the NFL’s head, neck and spine committee, answered questions about a link between football and degenerative neurological diseases like chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. I asked him five straight questions on the subject, and every answer was like this. Article Continued Below“There’s no question that there are degenerative disorders of the brain that occur after a car accident, we can see it after gunshot wounds to the brain,” Berger said. “And the interesting thing about the literature as it’s evolved over the years is you can see tau deposits in the brain in individuals who have never had a traumatic brain injury.”I eventually asked, so is there a link between football and degenerative brain disorders?“No,” said Berger.