Silent Subban exactly what NHL doesnt need: Arthur

NASHVILLE—So Brad Hunt is sitting there, next to P.K. Subban’s empty locker, looking at a ring of reporters waiting for a player who won’t come. Hunt is an extra for the Nashville Predators, and he’s been sitting next to P.K. since January, more or less. He’s cheerful.“It’s good to have,” he says, looking at the empty semi-circle. “It means you went far in the playoffs. It’s fun. It’s cool to have.” Someone asks if he has met a bigger personality in hockey than Subban. “I don’t think so,” says Hunt. “But it’s good. He brings the energy up all the time. He keeps everything exciting.”This isn’t really a story about the media. On the morning of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final, in which the Pittsburgh Penguins had a chance to win a second straight Stanley Cup, Nashville’s P.K. Subban skated. The NHL’s media rules say if a player skates, he must be made available. Reporters like talking to P.K. because he is one of the few hockey players who tries to entertain, who is not afraid to show his personality. Besides, Subban had not spoken since after Game 5, two days earlier. So, a ring of us waited for him. Standard issue.Subban walked into the crowded dressing room and started towards the ring of media at his locker, and was heard to ask team PR director Kevin Wilson, “Do you want me to talk today?” Wilson directed Subban back out of the room for a moment, and then Subban walked through the room and didn’t stop. Article Continued BelowThe team’s explanation: Gosh, they had meant to make Subban available on Saturday, but dagnabbit, he slipped away before they could. And he had not spoken on the morning of a game all playoffs, so their hands were tied, see? Some falsehoods are barely worth telling, but there you are.Again, this only seems like a media story. You would think a sport would want its biggest and most marketable stars to be front and centre at its showcase event, but hey, none of Pittsburgh’s best players have spoken on the morning of games all playoffs long. Putting your stars in front of cameras is, or should be, sports marketing 101. But the NHL’s media approach pales next to that of pretty much every other major league in its championship round. The day after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 3, LeBron James sat at a podium and gave insightful answers about several issues. He speaks on game days, too, except when it’s an early west coast tip time, with no shootaround. It’s not that hard. This? This was absurd.