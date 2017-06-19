Six to watch in NHL expansion draft

The Vegas Golden Knights have until Wednesday at 10 a.m. to peruse the list of available players for the NHL expansion draft. Each of the 30 teams can only lose one. Vegas must take 14 forwards, nine defencemen and three goalies, then up to four extras at any position. Side deals — with offers of picks or players to avoid certain selections — are allowed. The Blue Jackets, for example, are believed to have a deal in place to ensure Vegas stays away from forward Josh Anderson and goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Here are six players — a solid first line, top defence pair and No. 1 goalie — who could help make the Vegas Golden Knights a viable first-year team:Jonathan MarchessaultForward, Florida PanthersAt 26, Marchessault scored 30 goals for the Panthers last season and earns just $750,000 (all dollar figures U.S.). The Panthers are flush with young forwards. A journeyman, Marchessault only got a chance when Florida ran into injury trouble. The small (five-foot-nine, 174 pounds), speedy, skilled forward could offer a wow factor to the fans in Vegas.Eric StaalArticle Continued BelowCentre, Minnesota WildA Stanley Cup winner in Carolina and former captain, the 32-year-old Staal could bring leadership and guidance to what should be a young team, and quality centres are hard to find. Staal rediscovered his game (28 goals, 35 assists) last year in Minnesota and is a relative bargain at $3.5 million. If the Wild are offering a side deal to stay away from young defenceman Matt Dumba, Vegas could win both ways.James Neal