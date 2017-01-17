Skaters Duhamel and Radford go with flow minus throw: DiManno

It is a creature rarely spotted in the captivity of competition: The throw triple Axel.Only a handful of figure skating pairs have ever featured it; fewer have landed the thing cleanly.Not without regret, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are singing the bye-bye-blues to theirs. For now, at least. For their “Killer” short program. For this week’s Canadian figure skating championships in Ottawa.The risk simply isn’t worth the rewards, they agreed.Although, in a social media world, the couple first felt out the pulse of their fans.Article Continued Below“I was curious to get people’s opinion,” says Duhamel. “I put a video up on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter. Because, to be honest, it was a little heartbreaking to admit that we should remove the triple Axel.’’In her polling question, Duhamel emphasized the narrow difference in base score value between the Axel manoeuvre and the throw triple Lutz which has replaced it: 7.7 for the former, 5.5 for the latter. But grade of execution points — how well (or poorly) an element is executed — favours the Lutz. “The throw triple Lutz we can do with our eyes closed, while the throw triple Axel took a lot of work to learn and master. Maybe this is something that hopefully will be changed in the future — the value of throws will start to receive the credit that they deserve.”That Axel throw was never in the long program.