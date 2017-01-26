Skier Accidentally Flies Off A 152-Foot Cliff, Somehow Survives

A skier in Utah got a heart-stopping surprise last week when he suddenly found himself skiing right off a cliff. And it was all caught on camera. While skiing at Mount Timpanogos in Utah, Devin Stratton decided to follow another skier’s tracks, his cousins Brooklyn and Bailey wrote on YouTube. “He noticed a jump, took it, AND… it turned out to be a massive 152’ cliff!” they wrote: “Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise!” Stratton wrote on Instagram. “I did break a lot of gear including my helmet.” Stratton said it took five hours of digging to find his lost ski. And when he did, he put it on and skied off. Like a boss.