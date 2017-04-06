Snake-bitten Steven Stamkos not optimistic about return this season

Steven Stamkos came out of the Tampa Bay Lightning dressing room after a Thursday morning skate to meet the media, still wearing most of his hockey gear. But he wouldn’t have it on for long.The Markham native, who hasn’t played since Nov. 14, didn’t dress against the Maple Leafs on Thursday night, and he cast a grim forecast on his chances to return at all this season.“It’s really not looking that good,” Stamkos said. “It’s frustrating when you have to deal with major injuries . . . unfortunately, I’ve had to deal with a few too many.”Stamkos suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee in mid-November, underwent surgery and was expected to miss four to five months.“You think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and you work hard to get back . . . (and) with injuries like these, you feel like you can come back too,” he said. “It’s frustrating when you can’t.Article Continued Below“It’s tough, you keep going out there and trying to keep doing well, keep doing what you can to get back . . . It’s when it feels right, and when it doesn’t, you can’t expect to go out there and do the things you can when you’re healthy.”Stamkos has been doing extremely well just to be working out with his team, even if he hasn’t been involved in any physical drills.The knee injury, which has limited him to 17 games, is Stamkos’s third major health setback in four seasons. He fractured the tibia in is right leg in November, 2013, and played in just 37 games. And he was shut down with blood clots in his shoulder late last season, missing all but one of the Lightning’s playoff games. He made an inspiring comeback for the seventh game of the Eastern Conference final.