Snedeker shoots for back-to-back PGA wins at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO—Patrick Rodgers had a clean scorecard to match a picture-perfect Saturday at Torrey Pines and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker in the Farmers Insurance Open.Snedeker, trying to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back at Torrey Pines since the tournament began in 1952, didn't get much out of his round of 70. His three birdies were all inside 6 feet, and the longest putt he made was for par.Even so, being tied for the lead is a better spot than his last two victories. He rallied from seven shots behind in 2012 and won in a playoff against Kyle Stanley, who made triple bogey on the final hole. Last year, he made the cut on the number and was six shots behind going into the final round.That doesn't figure to make it any easier.Snedeker and Rodgers were at 9-under 207, and 15 players were within three shots of the lead.Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 74 to fall to 4 under. Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., (73) and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., (74) were 2 under.Rodgers is the latest player from the high school class of 2011 with a chance to shine, an athletic and powerful player who has been patiently waiting his turn. He picked up a little extra motivation from watching one of his best friends, former roommate Justin Thomas, sweep the Hawaii swing.Before Thomas, it was Jordan Spieth who picking up big trophies at an alarming rate.