Soccer referee Mark Clattenburg weighs criticism and regret

In the hours and even days after blowing the final whistle, Mark Clattenburg endures hidden anguish as the decisions made during 90 minutes of refereeing whirl through his mind.“If I make a mistake, it beats me up,” Clattenburg told The Associated Press during a rare interview.“It’s about being able to cope with you being wrong. I suppose that is something I struggled with in the early part of my career where I couldn’t park it and soon I’d make another mistake, another mistake and another mistake.”Rarely is there public praise — only intense scrutiny of any mistakes — for soccer’s top referees, particularly when you have overseen football’s biggest finals in 2016 like Clattenburg and become as well known as the stars of the game.It doesn’t take long for Clattenburg to become aware after matches when he has erred in the heat of the moment with millions watching worldwide. The social media backlash and managerial outbursts against referees are inevitable. Even if Clattenburg tried to blank out such public criticism, there are the private messages received on his phone with critiques from assessors flagging up mistakes.Article Continued Below“You have some video clips sent to you on your phone (in the Premier League) or in Europe you have comments on your mobile phone after the match,” the 41-year-old Englishman said. “You will know if you have done OK or not. Then you start reflecting on what you could have done differently. Nearly every game you want to do something differently.”Clattenburg, who was entrusted with the finals of the Champions League, European Championship and FA Cup this year, consults a psychologist.“The mental strength of refereeing now is probably one of the biggest things,” he said.

