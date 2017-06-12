Soccer star Christine Sinclair putting the boots to MS

Christine Sinclair has always done her talking on the soccer field.She has carried the maple leaf at the Olympics, represented her country 259 times, scored 168 goals and led Canada to back-to-back Olympic medals.And the classy Canadian captain has done it quietly, without a fuss. She is not one to seek the public eye.But now Sinclair plans to step forward and speak out. Sinclair, who turned 34 Monday, is going to take an active role in the fight against multiple sclerosis.Read more:Article Continued BelowCanadian women put on show for soccer fansAbby Wambach, retired soccer star, finds love and sobrietySinclair made the decision after speaking last year at a fundraiser for the B.C. chapter of the MS Society of Canada.