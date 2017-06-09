South Wales Ironmen looking forward to visit by league-leading Toronto Wolfpack

Winless in nine games this season, the South Wales Ironmen can expect a long day at the office Saturday when the league-leading Toronto Wolfpack come to visit.But South Wales coach Phil Carleton says his semi-pro rugby league band of plasterers, plumbers, golf course groundskeepers and students are looking forward to a “great occasion.”“Anybody who doesn’t look forward to it is a bit crazy, really,” said Carleton, who manages a gym when not coaching the Ironmen. “It’s a surreal environment that those (Toronto) guys are creating in our league. They’ve got the presence to go and do bigger and better things, we all know that.“While they’re around, they’re definitely welcome in South Wales and we’re looking forward to hopefully generating some interest in the game down here as much as they are in Canada.”Read more: Article Continued BelowToronto Wolfpack trounce Coventry BearsWolfpack blowout win leaves rival fans howlingWolfpack’s Fuifui Moimoi ready for smashing Toronto debut