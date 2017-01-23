Sports performance research goes without the flow

GUELPH, ONT.—Olivia Romaniw sits on a bench before track practice strapped to a $10,000 piece of equipment that is cutting off blood flow to her right leg.“I’ll do anything if it works,” the University of Guelph runner said, summing up the prevailing attitude of elite athletes.But can manipulating blood flow before a training session really make her a faster runner? That is one of the things that Dr. Jamie Burr and his human performance lab at the university is trying to find out.Cutting off blood flow to a limb for five minute periods to achieve a performance benefit sounds a little out there, but it’s a principle that is already used in gyms by weightlifters seeking bigger muscle gains and in the back of ambulances where paramedics try to reduce organ damage in heart attack patients.It’s called blood-flow restriction training in the gym and ischemic preconditioning in the medical world but, in both cases, it’s basically using a tourniquet or pressure cuff to cut off blood flow to a limb, which seems to trigger the body’s defence mechanisms and results in some positive outcomes.Article Continued BelowThe holy grail of the fitness industry has always been getting more for less. The specific supplement, the exercise gadget or particular workout constantly changes but the basic idea never goes away: If one could do the perfect thing, one could get more benefit with less effort.It’s rarely true, of course, but that doesn’t mean everyone from those trying to lose extra pounds to Olympic athletes looking for a legal way to enhance their performance by seconds, or maybe even fractions of a second, aren’t tempted by the notion.Burr’s mission is to cut through all the marketing hype and pseudo-science and get to the truth: what supplements or training methods actually work and who do they work for.