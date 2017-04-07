Spurs fans revel in Vincent Janssen’s game-changing display against Swansea

For Swansea, with no win in three and just one point above the relegation zone, they really can not afford to lose.Advertisement

In the nine set of matches remaining this season, Spurs play before Chelsea three times, after them twice, and at the same time four times.

On Wednesday, Dele Alli, Son Heung Min and Christian Eriksen sealed what may yet prove to be a vital three points with goals in the last few minutes as Spurs left it late to reply to Wayne Routledge’s first-half opener. Belief, show big character, you need time – but I think we are in a good way.

While City are out of title contention, 14 points behind Chelsea, Guardiola believes Tottenham “is there”.

Tottenham Hotspur have never lost in the Premier League against Watford, winning five of seven encounters (D2).

Winks is the latest academy graduate to enjoy a breakthrough season at White Hart Lane, having made 33 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino, 21 of them in the league. “We have to get more experience in this, for sure”.

However, Steven Gerrard – who saw Liverpool throw away the title in 2013 – disagreed, suggesting that it takes just one defeat for Chelsea to open the race up again, giving Tottenham hope that they can overhaul their London rivals.

“We had one of the best games since I have been here on Tuesday (in the 2-0 win over West Brom), where the players played the way I like and I would have liked to have been able to play against Tottenham with a full team”.

So far, Antonio Conte hasn’t had the need to say anything so pointed or inflammatory about opposition, so there hasn’t been the need to use that now-notorious phrase: “mind games”. If we are able to do this, we will win the title.

“When David Luiz came back I wasn’t convinced. We have to dust ourselves off and go again”.

Spurs got off to a slow start in the beginning as they were losing 1-0 to Swansea City until the 88th minute.

However, Pochettino, whose team are occupying second position in the league, has hit back at the criticism, insisting that what they’ve managed to achieve should be praised and that a top-four finish is great. They’re the only ones that are making a really challenge to Chelsea.

“We missed Fernando; he is a big focal point for us”, Clement said.

“I believe that we can win every game if we play like today – and then we’ll see”.

This result could be crushing for Swansea who looked to have held on for crucial points, but instead, they return to the bottom three in sickening fashion.