Spurs win the hunger game, extend Raptors slide: Feschuk

So, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich: You've presided over five championship teams, won a thousand-plus NBA games, made millions becoming the man Dwane Casey, your Toronto Raptors counterpart, proclaimed on Tuesday "the best (coach) in sports."So what is it, at age 67, that keeps you stomping the sideline with your trademark stooped venom in a late January stop when the important games aren't played until June?"Each game's a different animal . . . You never, ever know," Popovich was saying at the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday night. "You make adjustments, make substitutions, get certain groups on the floor, call timeout, yell and scream, beg, love, be crazy. Then you win or you lose. "And then what happens? You get to go to dinner. Sometimes the best part of the evening. With a nice glass."Sounds like a wonderful life. Sadly for Toronto's hoop fans, Popovich didn't depart for his reservation at Yorkville's Sotto Sotto on Tuesday until after his team ate the Raptors for lunch. Actually, the 108-106 victory by the visitors wasn't quite so emphatic. But even without the services of their best player, Kawhi Leonard — not to mention point guard Tony Parker and big man Pau Gasol — the Spurs still zipped the ball around with their usual selfless efficiency to heap Toronto with its first four-game losing streak since March of 2015.Toronto ultimately couldn't make the big bucket. Terrence Ross missed a three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining that could have given the Raptors the lead, and Norman Powell failed to get a clean look after the Raptors rebounded a LaMarcus Aldridge missed free throw with five seconds to go. Playing their first game of the season without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who the team announced will also miss Wednesday's game in Memphis with a sprained ankle, the Raptors often built their attack on Kyle Lowry flinging himself into the lane with more-regular-than-usual flourishes of his bulldog-like abandon. For Lowry, who came into the evening having played the second-most minutes per game in the league after LeBron James, the DeRozan-less offence meant heavy labour en route to 30 points. And it certainly didn't do much for his energy on the defensive end.Mind you, Lowry wasn't the only member of the home team that didn't provide much resistance to San Antonio's flow in the early going. The Spurs shot 55% from the field in the first half to put the Raptors in a hole that got as big as 13 points. And the matador act was on trend. Toronto's defensive rating, through the 12 games in January that preceded Tuesday, ranked eighth-worst in the league, on par with the likes of the Knicks and the Magic. The swoon had plenty to do with the intermittent absence of various big key men, among them Patrick Patterson, who returned Tuesday from an injury-induced absence that kept him out all but two games this month. Patterson's reinsertion into the lineup, which saw him chip in 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting on a night he was restricted to 21 minutes, ought to bring up the level.