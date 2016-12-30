Spying Patriots Super Bowl scenarios more fun than final weekend: Arthur

The system is rigged, I tell you, rigged. I mean, the New England Patriots have not won fewer than 10 games since 2002. They have reached either the AFC conference championship or the Super Bowl in each of the last five years. They now have a direct line to friend of the team, the president-elect of the United States. Imagine Bill Belichick having access to the NSA in his spare time. Tell me this isn’t on the table, kids. So who will stop Tom Brady, in this the year of his glorious revenge? He is fresh, having played just 11 games with one to go. He has thrown for 25 touchdowns and two interceptions. Rob Gronkowski is gone, yes, but he only caught passes in six games this season, and in the four games Brady played without Gronk, which included three top-10 defences (Denver, Baltimore, Los Angeles) Brady’s QB rating was still 99.9. The Patriots lost two games this season: one that involved their third-string rookie QB, and had first-and-goal from the two-yard line at the end to tie in the other. Pretty good year.And now the path to the Super Bowl seems as wide open as the dusty Mars-red roads in our Mad Max dystopian future. Oakland is 12-3, but Oakland QB and MVP candidate Derek Carr broke his leg last week, and will be replaced by Matt McGloin, which sounds like a name that belongs in a Dr. Nick line from The Simpsons that ends in a rhyme for “groin.” Good luck to him.Miami? Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill sprained his ACL, and has been replaced by Matt Moore. Houston? Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler is healthy, and has been replaced by Tom Savage, which might even be his real name. So that leaves Kansas City’s Alex Smith, who mostly plays QB as if he is extremely nearsighted, and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, who plays QB as if he’s on a motorcycle and he might want to try that jump over the ravine just to see if he can do it. That’s it. That’s the list of people who can realistically stop another Patriots Super Bowl. I mean sure, the Patriots played the weakest schedule in the NFL this year, and Brady only faced two playoff teams: Pittsburgh without Ben, and Seattle. And Danny Amendola is still struggling with a bum ankle.Article Continued BelowSo maybe without his best weapons, Pittsburgh can beat ’em. Maybe Andy Reid can . . . listen, anything is possible. But me, I’m fine with New England in another Super Bowl. They tend to play great ones anyway, and while Tom Brady may be a billionaire-loving doofus who may be strangely proud of never having eaten a strawberry, he’s still one hell of a compelling football player. Besides, let’s rank the greatness of the possible Patriots losses in the Super Bowl, assuming Washington or Tampa Bay stay out: 6. Atlanta. Who cares about the Atlanta Falcons? I guess this might make it funnier.

