NEWARK, N.J.—With the two-minute warning given for the team bus departure and the coach wrapping up his post-practice media scrum, Auston Matthews hovers patiently in the arena corridor.Super-rookie might just miss his ride back to the Leafs’ hotel, way out in Jersey City. But time — and the bus — waits for no man, nor hot-shot teenager.A scrivener asks Mike Babcock about how well the 19-year-old is coping with celebrity dimensions and a reporting entourage that never sleeps where matters Maple Leaf are concerned. Always the last off the ice, always forbearing with journalists, always compliant when peppered with questions that scarcely change from day to day.“What else has he got to do?” Babcock says. “He’s a kid. Where else would he go?”As a father to kids around the same age, Babcock knows full well that teens have no difficulty finding things to do and sometimes they get up to no good, which comes with adolescence territory.Article Continued BelowMatthews, of course, is an exceptional boy-man, groomed to this sort of thing, hip to it, and of a rare hockey quality, which Babcock isn’t about to deny — though he sometimes grows weary of extolling the kid’s virtues, keeping in mind the talented kiddy-cast that surrounds him.“He works hard in practice every day, enjoys life and enjoys his teammates. He’s gotten better and better. He’s obviously gifted. But gifts from God only give you so much. Then you’ve got to put the work ethic with it. As soon as you slide on the work ethic, the hockey gods are on us. They’re fair, they come and grab you.”Mostly, the gods have been smiling on these Leafs as they hurtled from 2016 to 2017, riding the crest of a five-game win streak until an overtime loss in Washington on Tuesday, and picking up at least a point in their last half-dozen matches.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx