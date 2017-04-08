Stanley Cup playoffs set blueprint for the rest of the NHL

Catch-me-if-you-can speed, heavy pressure and frustrating grinding hockey will all collide in the Stanley Cup playoffs.The 16 teams that open the playoffs run the gamut of styles and the one that comes out on top in June will again set a blueprint for the rest of the NHL to follow.It’s a copycat league that tends to follow the last winner, even as the pendulum swings from year to year.If the Chicago Blackhawks win their fourth Cup in seven years or Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers shock the league to win their first since 1990, speed will continue to be in vogue.But if someone such as the Boston Bruins or Montreal Canadiens raises the trophy, maybe size and strength is back to being the recipe for winning.Article Continued Below“In playoff hockey it’s about all the little things: It’s battles on the wall, in front of the net,” New York Rangers defenceman Marc Staal said.“All that stuff becomes magnified and there’s no small plays out there. A team that can compete and win those types of battles usually has a good chance of success.”How to win those battles and dictate the style of a game or series varies drastically. The Pittsburgh Penguins won the Cup last year relying on their depth that will again be tested in the absence of top defenceman Kris Letang, when they beat the bigger but still deep San Jose Sharks, who will try to shake off late-season struggles to return to the final and break through.