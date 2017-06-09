Stanley Cup would mean the world to Predators Wilson: Arthur

PITTSBURGH—Colin Wilson doesn’t know how long the veering path was, but it felt long. He was a kid in Winnipeg, and his father Carey had used a homemade Zamboni — “you hook up the hose, hot water, to piping, there’s just a cloth behind it,” said Colin — to plow a path through the snow in the backyard rink so that his son could skate in something other than a straight line. “Kind of like Stevie Weeks there,” says Colin Wilson, now a Nashville Predator. He’s referencing the hockey film Mystery, Alaska because there’s a lot of hockey in Colin Wilson’s life. His father had 427 points in 552 career games with three teams, though only once escaped the first round of the playoffs; his grandfather Jerry played three games for Montreal before his knees went to hell, and became a notable sports-focused doctor who also paved the way for several European stars to come to North America. There were uncles in junior and college hockey, too. Hockey is a Wilson thing.“It is the family business,” agreed Wilson, before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final. The Predators forward had missed every game since Game 7 against Anaheim with an undisclosed injury, and he finally got in the lineup in Game 5, just in time for Pittsburgh to ride a Sidney Crosby tidal wave to a 6-0 win. He had missed the first round, too, with a different injury. Like a lot of kids, he’s only been waiting his whole life for this.“It means everything,” said Wilson, 27. “I mean, I want to play for the Stanley Cup. It’s why you play. It’s what you dream of as a kid. It’s an exciting time. It’s been the hardest thing to watch. I don’t know how coaches do it.”Wilson only played 11:29 in Game 5, but was somehow on the ice for 12 shot attempts for and one against, even though a chunk of his time was spent with Nashville’s third defensive pair. It was a footnote, at best. Wilson, in all likelihood, will be a small piece of an attempt to avoid elimination Sunday.Article Continued BelowBut hockey is full of pieces. Wilson is a little different than his dad, or from most players. While he was out earlier in the series he was seen reading a book before a game: Asked what it was, he said — only a little sheepishly — that it was On Tyranny by Yale historian Timothy Snyder, a short and heavy book on the political dangers that can beset any age. “I got into the book during the day, and I figured between the periods I’d be able to knock it out,” said Wilson. “It was a short book. I do read a lot, try to learn some things. But that was not a regular occurrence. I didn’t want it to look like I didn’t care about the game. Everyone was on their phone during intermission, and I figured I’d learn something.”After U.S. President Donald Trump announced America would pull out of the Paris accord on climate, Wilson quietly posted a message on Instagram about climate change that briefly explained the science behind it — “before the industrial revolution CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere were at 280 parts per million, in 2017 we sit at 410 ppm” — which led his old Winnipeg friend Jonathan Toews to do the same. They talk a lot.