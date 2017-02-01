Stars ride five-goal first to win over Leafs

DALLAS—The all-star break was over, but someone forgot to tell the Toronto Maple Leafs.At least that’s how it looked when the Dallas Stars bombed the Maple Leafs for five goals in the first period and rode off with a 6-3 win Tuesday night.“Coaches, players, goalies — everybody, we were bad,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “That right there had to be a humbling experience for the crew.”There was very little to like from a Maple Leafs perspective, except that — out of desperation, perhaps —Babcock put Mitch Marner on the same line as Auston Matthews.The two were among the few who had a solid night. Marner was worth the price of admission with a number of fancy plays, and Matthews was his resourceful, relentless self after his first all-star appearance.Article Continued Below“We didn’t compete hard enough as a group to have any kind of success,” Babcock said. “I don’t think it’s indicative of how we’ve played. It’s disappointing. Actually it’s surprising. You can’t be very proud of the way we walked out of the rink tonight.”It was not only the result that was disappointing, it was the effort. Though the Leafs turned it up in the second period, there was no coming back from such a flat opening frame.“We should have been ready and rested and we weren’t,” said alternate captain Tyler Bozak. “When you get down that early in the game and get down 5-1 after one, it’s hard to get back in the game.