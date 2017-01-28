NEW YORK—Joe Montana remembers what it was like to start his first Super Bowl.Montana was in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers when they faced the Cincinnati Bengals in the Pontiac Silverdome. The 60-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback knows the disadvantage players making their first start face in the big game. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan will do that against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 in Houston.“That’s where the game is a little different. Once you get down to the Super Bowl city, and you’re going for the first time, it’s nuts,” Montana said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Everybody that you ever knew in your life comes out of the woodwork looking for something.”Montana was 14 for 22 for 157 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 26-21 win in 1982.“Once you get out of the bus or however you get to the stadium that day, and you get into the locker room, it’s just like another game.Article Continued Below“And yes, it’s a little bit more exciting till the game starts. Once the game starts, and you’re still thinking ‘Wow this is the Super Bowl,’ you’re in trouble.”Montana never had trouble in the Super Bowl, going 4-0 with 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions.Going into this Super Bowl, Montana is launching a new virtual reality video game, “Montana 17.” It’s an all-passing, 7-on-7 offensive football game with a series of quick-play quarters.