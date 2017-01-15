Steelers and Packers feel benefit of old hands

The oldest defensive starter in the NFL is also among its earliest risers.While his younger teammates spend their Monday mornings recovering from whatever bumps and bruises that might have piled up during Sunday’s game, James Harrison wakes up before dawn and heads down to the Pittsburgh Steelers training facility.There the 38-year-old outside linebacker embraces the solitude, the oldest starting defensive player in the league intent on maintaining the body that’s spent most of the last 14 seasons creating his own unique brand of chaos in opposing backfields with his combination of power, intelligence and tenacity. None of which, by the way, seems to be abating, even though the peers Harrison broke into the league with well over a decade ago have long since retired.All except Green Bay’s Julius Peppers. Like Harrison, 36-year-old Peppers is an anomaly, a sage in the locker room and a force on the field for the Packers. Together the two have combined for over 220 sacks and 13 Pro Bowls while remaining as vital as ever.Harrison’s steadying presence keyed Pittsburgh’s second-half surge that will take them to Kansas City in the divisional round on Sunday night. Earlier in the day, Peppers will jog onto the field in Arlington hoping to keep Dallas rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott — both of whom were in elementary school when Peppers won the defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2002 — in check with a spot in the NFC title game on the line.Article Continued BelowYet to marvel at their longevity does their foresight a disservice. Sticking around this long takes some luck, to be sure. It’s also not something they just stumbled into.“He did the small things young guys don’t look at until they get down the road,” Pittsburgh linebacker Jarvis Jones said. “He started doing those things early. He took that little money he got early and he invested it in himself.”For proof look no further than Harrison’s Instagram account, where he documents everything from his He Man weight training to his frequent acupuncture visits to the regular notices from the league informing him he’s subject to a random drug test. Tests, Harrison is quick to point out, he always passes.

