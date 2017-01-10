Steph Curry Appears On A 'Family Guy' Episode And Of Course It's A Winner

NBA star Steph Curry appeared on “Family Guy” Sunday and still couldn’t escape the shadow of his adorable daughter, Riley. If you’ll recall, Curry shared the spotlight with his daughter at press conferences during the Warriors’ championship run in 2015. But on “Family Guy” it was Peter Griffin’s turn to sit in Curry’s lap. He yawned, declared that he pooped and called out a journalist. “That’s not how we talk to people,” Curry responded. Give that man an Emmy. H/T For The Win

