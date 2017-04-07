Steve Pearce gets a shot at Jays leadoff spot

Taking Devon Travis out of the starting lineup on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays wasn’t an ideal move for John Gibbons, who lost both a leadoff hitter and one of the Blue Jays’ few hot bats in their opening series. But the manager could breathe a sign of relief knowing he had a capable replacement to face Rays left-hander Blake Snell. Gibbons moved Steve Pearce, whose .269 career average against lefties bests his .245 average against right-handers, to the top of the order. “Pearce, he can hit,” Gibbons said. “It’s always been his game.” One of the newest Blue Jays had already shown glimpses of that in Baltimore, with three hits in his first nine at-bats. Travis also had three hits in the two-game series. And while Toronto’s big bats largely struggled, the Jays were happy for quick starts from a couple of players who were questions marks in the spring.Even Gibbons wondered if Travis could make the opening roster after a slow recovery from off-season knee surgery. And if he did, could he stay healthy?Article Continued BelowAnd there were concerns whether Pearce, with a recently repaired right elbow, would be able to play in the outfield early in the season. But he has started in left in two of the Jays’ three games.So far so good for both, Gibbons believes. He enjoyed watching Pearce battle with friend and former teammate Zach Britton in a Wednesday night loss to Baltimore and has felt similar excitement watching Travis’s off-field preparations. “You watch him take batting practice, he’s got some pop,” Gibbons said Thursday. “And he’s a pure hitter. I think he’s going to hit his fair share of home runs in his career. He can be a weapon but we’ve got to keep him on the field.”