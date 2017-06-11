Stewart Cink tied for lead at St. Jude Classic

MEMPHIS, TENN.—Stewart Cink felt the familiar emotions and butterflies and savoured every minute of it on Saturday.He had some great moments and tough ones at TPC Southwind, making five birdies and four bogeys on the way to a 1-under 69. Now he’s in a three-way tie with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Ben Crane for the lead at the St. Jude Classic after three rounds.Win or lose on Sunday, the 44-year-old Cink is relishing his status as a contender, especially after all the personal and professional adversity he and his family have been through over the past few years.“It’s a moment you don’t really get to experience that often, even if you’ve played on the Tour for 21 years,” Cink said. “This may only happen a handful of times. Maybe a few more. So it’s a really sweet feeling.”Cink has gradually improved his game since missing several weeks last year to help care for his wife Lisa, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. He qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday in Ohio and has now had three solid rounds at the par-70 TPC Southwind course to be in the hunt for his first victory since winning the 2009 British Open.Article Continued BelowCink said Lisa is at the course this weekend and her health is good.The six-time PGA Tour winner wasn’t very competitive from 2014 to 2016, with just one top 10 finish during those three years. But he’s enjoyed quite the resurgence this season, with two top 10s and eight top 25s in 18 events.Now he’s got a real chance to add his seventh PGA victory.