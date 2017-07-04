Stroman leaves early, Jays let game get away late in loss to Yankees

NEW YORK—The Blue Jays’ slide towards AL East irrelevance continued with a 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Monday. It once seemed Marcus Stroman and J.A. Happ were offering glimmers of hope to a possible renaissance of the Jays’ starting pitching. And there was more help on the way with Aaron Sanchez slated to return from a finger issue. Then came Stroman’s turn to battle a blister problem.Preparing to face Aaron Judge with one out in the fifth inning, Stroman showed clear discomfort, prompting a visit by manager John Gibbons and trainer Mike Frostad. After probing and prodding his right hand, Stroman finished the inning, but was replaced by Aaron Loup to start the sixth. Stroman, who left after 79 pitches — he threw a career-high 119 in his last start — said he hasn’t dealt with blisters before. But he doesn’t believe this one is serious. Both he and Gibbons expect the right-hander to make his next start. “I’ve never had a blister in my life, nothing remotely close,” Stroman said. “It’s extremely frustrating. I feel like it’s an epidemic that’s happening across the big leagues now. MLB has turned its back to it. I think that’s kind of crazy.”Article Continued BelowWhile the Jays are waiting for healthy and effective starting pitching, their offence has disappeared. They have scored just 14 total runs in the last seven games — against Baltimore, Boston and New York — winning just once.“You look back at that last series (against the Red Sox) and we struggled on the mound,” Gibbons said. “That makes it awful tough, especially because we haven’t been swinging it either. We need those (starting) guys and we need those (hitting) guys to all be good. Hopefully that’s the key. But I’m holding onto the fact that we’ve always been a good second-half team. Hopefully that holds true. We shall see.”Stroman was looking for a little redemption at Yankee Stadium. He had lasted just three innings in his last appearance here in early May, exiting with shoulder tightness after allowing five runs on six hits and three. All five runs scored on homers.