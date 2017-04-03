Suarez inspires Barca to win at Granada in Messi’s absence

Barcelona beat Granada 4-1 in Andalusia on Sunday night to stay on Real Madrid’s heels in the title race.Advertisement

Asked if his players believed they could triumph on Sunday, Alcaraz said: “Yes”.

However, Barca retook the lead 13 minutes later when this time Suarez turned provider for Alcacer to net just his fourth goal since joining from Valencia in August.

Suarez’s goal was his 23rd in the league this season, leaving him second to Messi with 25.

Barcelona head to Andalusia second in the table, two points behind arch rivals Real and having played a game more.

Second-bottom Granada notched a surprise leveller five minutes into the second half via Jeremie Boga, before fellow substitute Paco Alcacer restored the visitors’ lead in the 64th minute.

Sevilla’s title challenge continued to fade as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by relegation battlers Sporting Gijon. “Obviously Barcelona are very hard rivals, but we must have the ambition and desire to beat them, because we need the three points”.

Barca reverted to a 4-3-3 formation for their trip to Los Carmenes, with Jeremy Mathieu and Rafinha replacing the injured Gerard Pique and suspended Messi.

The match is scheduled to get underway at 20h45.

Neymar (Barcelona) With Messi sidelined through suspension it was up to Neymar to inspire Barcelona, and that’s exactly what he did.

But the first-half feud finally ended in Suarez’s favour one minute before the break, the striker racing on to Jordi Alba’s long throughball and brilliantly chipping Ochoa, who this time was caught out of position. The Uruguayan global has 23 goals and is only two goals behind top scorer and teammate Lionel Messi. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos also has ten assists.

It wasn’t until the 25th minute that Barca had their first real opportunity, a moment of brilliance from Suarez nearly providing the opening goal. Do this pre-match, during the match and of course post-match as we’re looking for your thoughts and views so share some of those below, in the forum and throughout the site! The Argentinian worldwide has had a rough week after being suspended four games for Argentina after allegedly insulting and harassing one of the referees. However, they must play every game like if it was a final.

Deyverson and Manu Garcia also went close with headers for the Basque team that is outperforming its small budget this season and faces Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.