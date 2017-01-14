Sullinger and Wright near Raptors return

The Toronto Raptors are about to add two players at no cost to the franchise.Jared Sullinger and Delon Wright have been cleared to start taking part in full practices beginning Saturday, and their return to active duty is imminent.Neither has played a minute this season: Sullinger had foot surgery in October, and Wright had a shoulder operation in August. Their return would give the Raptors a full complement of healthy players for the first time this season.Team officials wouldn’t speculate on low long it would them to get up to game speed. The Raptors have practices scheduled for Saturday, Monday and a week from Saturday — after a road trip of three games in four nights.The return of Sullinger, in particular, is a key mid-season addition for the Raptors. The 24-year-old, signed to a one-year contract as a free agent in July, will fill a big front-court need. Article Continued Below“He’s been working his behind off with (director of sports science) Alex McKechnie and (strength and conditioning coach) Johnny Lee conditioning wise, aerobics, but there’s only so much you can do to simulate basketball five-on-five,” coach Dwane Casey said. “To get back and get his feet wet with some live stuff is going to take some time.”The four-year veteran has carved out a career as a good low-post scorer, rebounder and passer — just the skills Toronto needs to augment Patrick Patterson at power forward.“I think a lot of people forgot about Jared and they forget we’ve got that in our back pocket,” DeMarre Carroll said this week about the six-foot-nine, 260-pound Sullinger.

