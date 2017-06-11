Sunday F1 blog: Windy day, more from Shell, Danica and IndyCar

It’s Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix and it is windy. Very windy. The sky is blue in Montreal but winds are steady with gusts hitting 55 km/h. These gusts could give the race drivers some trouble later today when the Grand Prix itself starts at 2 p.m.The gusts are so strong that a security fence was blown open awhile ago and it knocked a woman to the ground. She wasn’t injured but three burly security guards are now standing in front of it and holding it up. Shell is a major presence at the Grand Prix. As well as partnering with Ferrari at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, it has had a big display at the street festival that sees the city close off Crescent and Peel streets and – sometimes – de Maisonneuve Blvd. When I did an interview with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel (see Saturday blog), I also had a few minutes to chat with Joe Russo, who’s a Shell fuel scientist. He’s one of the people busy developing new versions of Shell V-Power NITRO+ premium gasoline.Article Continued BelowSo I say to him: “I’m driving down the street and I come to a corner and there’s a Shell station and a Petro-Canada on one side and an Esso on the other and why should I buy your gas? And he says:“Shell V-Power NITRO+ has three protections: protection against gunk and protections against corrosion, which others might, but the one thing that we have that`s unique in the field is superior wear protection. You want to keep the valves clean. It`s like the valves in the heart – they get clogged up, the heart doesn`t work so well. `You also want the engine corrosion-free – not only within the fuel pump but within the fuel system. Any corrosion is obviously going to be filtered out by the filter but that`s going to slow the fuel flow, eventually. You want to put a protective coating on that so that doesn`t take place.