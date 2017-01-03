Sweden, Russia advance to world junior semifinals

Tim Soderlund and Joel Eriksson Ek each scored twice as Sweden defeated Slovakia 8-3 in Monday’s world junior quarter-final in Montreal.Sweden will face Monday night’s Canada-Czech Republic winner in Wednesday’s semifinals. Carl Grundstrom, Alexander Nylander, Fredrik Karlstrom and Lias Andersson also scored as Sweden outshot Slovakia 50-18. Goalie Felix Sandstrom made 15 saves for his fourth win of the tournament.After Sweden took a 5-0 lead, Slovakia made things interesting with three consecutive goals from Martin Bodak, Miroslav Struska and Adam Ruzicka, but that’s all the Slovaks would get.Adam Huska stopped 42 of 50 shots in defeat.Article Continued BelowThe Swedes, who finished top of Group A with four wins, continued their dominance at the tournament after scoring 18 goals in the preliminary round.Sweden beat Slovakia 6-0 in last year’s quarter-final before losing to Finland 2-1 in the semifinal. The team’s last gold medal was in 2012.At the Air Canada Centre, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice as Russia defeated Denmark 4-0 in quarter-final action. The Russians will take on the winner between the United States and Switzerland.

