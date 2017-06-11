Tapwrit beats Irish War Cry in stretch at Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK—The road to the winner’s circle in the Belmont Stakes ran through the Kentucky Derby, even if the Derby and Preakness winners skipped the final leg of the Triple Crown.Tapwrit overtook favoured Irish War Cry in the stretch to win by two lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third career victory in the Belmont. He won in 2007 with filly Rags to Riches and in 2013 with Palace Malice.The first four finishers all followed a well-worn path: run in the Derby, skip the Preakness and come back fresh for the Belmont. Five of the last nine Belmont winners did just that.Tapwrit finished sixth in the 20-horse Derby after encountering traffic in what Pletcher described as “a sneaky good” race.“We felt like with the five weeks in between, and with the way this horse had trained, that he had a legitimate chance,” said Pletcher, who is based at Belmont Park. “I think that’s always an advantage.”Article Continued BelowIrish War Cry was 10th after pressing the early pace in the May 6 race.Patch took third in the Belmont after being 14th in the Derby. Gormley, ninth in the Derby, finished fourth Saturday.Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tapwrit ran 1 ½ miles in 2:30.02 on his home track. Ortiz’s brother Irad Jr. won the race last year with Creator.