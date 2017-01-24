Taxi Driver Calls John Elway The Greatest Quarterback, Unaware Elway Is In His Car

Taxi drivers talking sports with passengers is one of America’s transportation pastimes. But how often is it that a cabbie gives his highest praise to a football legend ― and later discovers that same legend is in the back seat? Watch Sam Snow, a taxi driver in Washington, D.C., wearing Pittsburgh sports garb, declare that two-time Super Bowl–winner John Elway of the Denver Broncos is the best quarterback of all time. Then check out his reaction when another rider points out Elway is one of his passengers. Elway, who also won a Super Bowl as the Broncos’ general manager in 2016, was in town with his wife, Paige, for last week’s inauguration festivities, the Denver Post reported. Glenn Stearns, a friend of the NFL great, posted the now-viral clip on Friday.