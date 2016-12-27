Team Canada goalie Carter Hart has the smarts as well as saves

When Carter Hart was named the starting goalie for Team Canada’s world junior opener against Russia on Monday, it confirmed what many observers of the 18-year-old have remarked on the past few years: Hart is a thinking goalie’s goaltender.His success — he’s a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in last June’s draft and is arguably the top junior goalie in the world — has been achieved through mental focus as well as refining his on-ice techniques and play.Ever since he was ranked either first or second among draft eligible goalies by NHL Central Scouting last season, Hart’s mental preparations have come under closer scrutiny.Hart relies, in part, on John Stevenson’s Zone Performance Psychology of Edmonton, which is near his home in Sherwood Park.That became notable among observers who track draft eligible players, in large part because Stevenson has worked with Washington Capitals’ all-star goalie Braden Holtby for more than a decade.Article Continued BelowHart’s involvement with Stevenson goes back eight years, and according to his teammates on Team Canada, Hart “thinks’ his way to better performances as much as working out the kinks through practice.“Every game that he thinks he wasn’t as good as he could be, he comes back and just plays better,” said Team Canada defenceman Noah Juulsen, a teammate of Hart’s with Everett of the Western Hockey League.“He really focuses on thought process a lot … he’s done a great job in net for us in Everett and here (Team Canada).”

