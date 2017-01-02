Team Canada goalie Connor Ingram took unique route to world juniors crease

MONTREAL—Truth be told, Connor Ingram never wanted to be a goalie.But as the youngest of four brothers in a very athletic — and apparently rambunctious — family growing up Imperial, Sask., it fell to the littlest.“Someone had to play net in ministicks,” said Ingram. “That’s where it started.” In terms of wins, goals against and other on-ice matters, Canada’s two goalies couldn’t be more similar through their junior careers in the Western Hockey League. Both have the confidence of Hockey Canada coach Dominique Ducharme.“It’s a daily decision for us, who is going to play,” said Ducharme. “We want to evaluate our guys every day.”Article Continued BelowBut off the ice, they are very different. Ingram — of the Kamloops Blazers — is an extrovert who can tell a story. Carter Hart — of the Everett Silvertips — is introspective, using the power of positive thinking and the help of a psychologist to carry the weight of a netminder.“The game has now evolved so much that it’s almost 90 per cent mental and 10 per cent physical,” said Hart. “It’s really what’s in your head and what you can control. “When you give up a goal: refresh or refocus. That’s the past, and just worry about stopping the next one. Just have that mindset every time.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx