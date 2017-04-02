Team Canada regroups for Russia at world womens hockey championship

PLYMOUTH, MICH.—The Canadian women’s hockey team used Sunday to hit the reset button after opening the world championship with back-to-back losses.Effort wasn’t the problem. Execution was in Finland’s first-ever win against Canada by a 4-3 score on Saturday, as well as Canada’s 2-0 loss to the U.S. to open the tournament Friday.What had been a scheduled day off from the ice for the Canadian players remained that Sunday.READ MORE:Finnish women get first win over Canada at world hockey championshipArticle Continued BelowU.S. women agree to deal, end hockey boycottEND The women rested at their hotel or spent time with friends and family before reconvening later in the afternoon to prepare for Monday’s game against Russia (1-1).“We’re not getting the bounces that we do, or we have,” forward Meghan Agosta said. “It’s just been tough hockey. We’ve just got to figure it out, come back together as a team today.