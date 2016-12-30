Team Canadas Jeremy Lauzon has renewed purpose after larynx injury

Jeremy Lauzon couldn’t be happier to be Team Canada’s seventh defenceman. In fact, the Boston Bruins prospect couldn’t be happier to be at the world junior tournament. For that matter — to put it bluntly — Lauzon is happy to be anywhere.Last year, in the QMJHL playoffs, Lauzon had his throat slashed by a skate in a game in a horrifying accident while playing for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. He was rushed to hospital. He required surgery to his larynx. He’s obviously all right.“After my injury, I was really lucky to play hockey one month after,” said Lauzon. “I was really happy to be alive. It’s nice to be here now and to be able to play in this kind of tournament after what I have been through.“When I had the injury, it was a really tough time for me. It’s nice to be here now, just living the moment to the fullest.”The world junior tournament rules allow teams to dress and play 20 skaters, along with two goalies. So each year, there’s an extra defenceman and extra forward whose roles are more tightly defined, and minutes limited.Article Continued BelowFor Canada, that’s Lauzon on the blue line and Michael McLeod on offence.When coach Dominique Ducharme told Lauzon he was on the team, but as a role player, it was easy for Lauzon to accept.“I had to buy in right away,” said Lauzon. “When you have a role, you have to accept it, and accept it fully. If the coaches put me on the ice a little bit more, I would be really happy. If not, I will be happy to be here and help the team in any way.”

