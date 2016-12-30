Team USA beats Russia at world juniors, goes to 3-0

The United States ended a near decade-long losing streak against Russia on Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.Troy Terry’s second-period goal stood as the winner as the U.S. beat Russia 3-2 for its first victory over the Russians at the under-20 tournament since 2007, a stretch of five consecutive losses.“Especially with the history that we have, the core group of (national team development program) players we have, they’ve beat us the past couple times so that made it a little sweeter to beat them,” said Terry.The Americans win means Saturday’s game against the Canadians will likely be for top seed in Group B should Canada defeat Latvia. Sweden clinched first in Group A with a 3-1 win against Finland in Montreal on Thursday, with Buffalo Sabres prospect Alexander Nylander scoring two goals. Finland (0-3), the defending champion, will end up in the relegation round if Switzerland defeats Denmark on Friday.Terry, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, scored 11:41 into the second period to give the U.S. a 3-1 lead. Terry re-directed an Erik Foley shot between the legs of Ilya Samsonov for his second goal of the tournament.Article Continued Below“I was calling for it. (Foley) passed it to me, (but) I was at a bad angle so I tried to just kind of direct it on net,” Terry said. “I got kind of lucky, but I’ll take it.”Clayton Keller and Colin White had the other goals for the Americans while Tyler Parsons stopped 25 shots in the victory.The Americans were awarded a penalty shot with 1:29 remaining in the third after Russian defenceman Sergei Zborovski purposely knocked the net off. But Samsonov executed a well-timed poke check on Tage Thompson to keep it a one-goal game.

