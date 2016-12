Tennis star Petra Kvitova could return in about 6 months after attack

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC—Petra Kvitova could return to tennis in about six months, the surgeon who operated on the two-time Wimbledon champion’s left hand said Wednesday.Kvitova was injured Tuesday when a knife-wielding intruder attacked her at her home in the town of Prostejov. The attacker is still at large and police have asked the public for help.Kvitova underwent nearly four hours of surgery on Tuesday at a specialized clinic in the northern town of Vysoke nad Jizerou.“When we talk about (playing tennis), it will take about six months,” said surgeon Radek Kebrle of the Hand and Plastic Surgery Institute. “It’s a serious injury and we have to deal with that accordingly.“She’s young and healthy and has long, slim fingers,” he said. “That’s a good prognosis.”Article Continued BelowEarlier Wednesday, Kvitova’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said the surgery was successful and the Czech player was feeling good.Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.She was taken to the clinic in Vysoke nad Jizerou, an elite institution in the country, after initial treatment at a hospital in Prostejov. Doctors decided to operate on her hand immediately.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx