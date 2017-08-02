Texas Rangers spent $107M on Darvish for zero playoff wins

ARLINGTON, TEXAS—When Yu Darvish arrived in Texas from Japan in 2012, the Texas Rangers were coming off consecutive World Series appearances.As was expected with his celebrated entrance then, Darvish is now pitching for a World Series contender. Except it’s out on the West Coast for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and not in Texas, where the ace never won a post-season game and wasn’t even part of winning a playoff series.With a third consecutive AL West title long out of reach, and the push for one of the American League’s two wild-card spots becoming ever more difficult with each loss, the Rangers got three minor league players for the pitcher they spent more than two years scouting and more than $107 million to acquire.After completing a trade with the Dodgers only minutes before Monday’s non-waiver deadline, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels was asked if he felt Darvish was worth it — the time, $56 million in salary and more than $51 million they had to pay to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, his team in Japan.“I do, on a variety of levels. But ultimately he was outstanding when he was on the field for us. Pitched at a level very, very few pitchers do,” Daniels said. “He got hurt and that’s the nature of the game . . . But he produced an extremely high level when he was here.”Article Continued BelowRead more:L.A. Dodgers signal it is World Series or bustSonny Gray trade shows Yankees ready to contend