TFC back after a 44-day off-season

Steven Beitashour spent much of Toronto FC's short 44-day off-season soaking up the sunshine in California but agreed that, despite the wintry weather awaiting them, there was a tinge of spring in the air when he and his teammates reported for the pre-season this week. "It's a little colder than where I was before," the defender joked. "But honestly, I missed it. I'm not just saying that. I missed being back with the boys and the coaching staff and everyone around here." The rejuvenation that comes with the new season — both sports-wise and weather-wise — was evident Tuesday morning as players prepared to check their fitness with speed and jump testing. Defender Ashtone Morgan drew the loudest cheer of the day from one group of teammates when showing off his standing long jump abilities, while another group made noise for striker Sebastian Giovinco as he crossed the finish line following a sprint. The happy squad, which includes five new draft picks, three players on trial and some TFC II players, was a far cry from the dejected faces that peppered the Reds' training ground following the team's MLS Cup final loss to the Seattle Sounders last month. Athletes are creatures of habit, defender Drew Moor explained. As much as he enjoyed visiting family in Texas and New Jersey, celebrating the holidays and catching some English Premier League and National Football League games, it wasn't long before he was missing his routine. "After about two weeks, you start to get the itch to have a purpose in life," he said. "I'm definitely happy and know everybody's happy to be back here." That includes Giovinco. The striker said he made it clear to friends he visited in Italy over the break that he's enjoying life in Toronto.