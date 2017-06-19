TFC, Montreal Impact renew rivalry this time in the Canadian Championship final

Emotions run deep when Toronto FC plays in Montreal, so perhaps it’s not surprising that midfielder Jonathan Osorio was a little unsettled at finding himself in the Impact dressing room last week.Osorio was with Canada for an international friendly against Curacao and the home side got the Montreal locker-room.“It was weird for me, personally,” said Osorio.The 25-year-old midfielder from Brampton, Ont., will be back at Saputo Stadium, this time in the visitors’ room, on Wednesday when Toronto meets Montreal in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final.Toronto is 3-8-3 all-time in Montreal in MLS regular-season, playoff and Canadian Championship play since the Impact entered the league in 2012.Article Continued BelowRead more: Toronto FC’s big three overpower D.C. UnitedTFC’s Tosaint Ricketts out up to four weeks with strained hamstring