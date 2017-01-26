TFC plays down talk of Sebastian Giovinco going to China

Toronto FC is downplaying word from Sebastian Giovinco’s agent that the deep-pocketed Chinese Super League is interested in the star striker.“We’re committed to the player … It’s very much not in the plans to sell him,” general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said Wednesday.The GM said expressions of interest in his players from agents or intermediaries are a regular occurrence — “I’d say that happens, at least a soft form of approach, once every two to four weeks.”The team response is standard, according to Bezbatchenko.“Thank you for the interest. We’re not looking to move any of our players. At the same time, if they have a formal offer on the table, we will consider it.”Article Continued BelowBezbatchenko said there has been no such offer for Giovinco, who turns 30 on Thursday. And if there was, “it would be very difficult to move the best player in the league.”The five-foot-four Italian known as the Atomic Ant won MVP honours in 2015 in his debut season in Major League Soccer and had 39 goals and 31 assists over his first two seasons in North America.Including post-season play in 2015 and ‘16, Giovinco has assisted on or scored 78 of Toronto’s 126 goals (61.9 per cent).

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx