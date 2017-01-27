TFC testing out young talent at training camp

With close to three dozen players on hand and more coming, Toronto FC has split into two in the early days of training camp.The veterans form one group. Centre back Brandon Aubrey and the other draft picks are part of a younger gaggle of players that includes trialists and some Toronto FC 2 talent. Call it Toronto FC boot camp.“The second group we’ve spent a little bit more time going through video and going through how we play and the vision of how we want to play,” head coach Greg Vanney explained. “Whereas the first group of guys was here all of last year. They played a lot of minutes down the stretch. I think they have a sense of that already.”“We’ll mix them all together as we start to play games,” he added.The young group numbered 18 Thursday. TFC 2 reinforcements are expected, once the USL camp officially opens Feb. 8.Article Continued BelowAs far as veterans are concerned, Vanney is just missing captain Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, who remain with the U.S. national team.Veteran French midfielder Benoit Cheyrou is training with Toronto despite not having signed a new deal. GM Tim Bezbatchenko says that is imminent, with the 35-year-old Cheyrou possibly staying with the club in some kind of coaching role after his playing days are over.Cheyrou, whose class shines on and off the field, is seen as a valuable resource — especially mentoring younger players.