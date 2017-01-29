TFC thinks outside the box after MLS Cup letdown

It was more than two decades ago that Greg Vanney and his Los Angeles Galaxy teammates suffered an overtime loss to DC United in the first Major League Soccer Cup final, but when the Toronto FC coach reflects on that defeat the disappointment is still vivid. Backpedal to TFC’s loss to the Seattle Sounders on penalty kicks in last month’s championship game and that pain also lingers. “There’s nothing we can change, so the disappointment of the moment, for sure, will always be there,” Vanney said when the Reds reported for the pre-season, 43 days after dropping the Cup final at BMO Field.What they can change is their approach to the coming year, despite coming off the best season in franchise history. Reaching back-to-back finals, though, would be quite a feat in a well-balanced league.Two-thirds of the 24 teams in MLS history have appeared in at least one championship game. There have been no repeat finalists in the past four seasons, however, after the Eastern Conference expanded to 10 teams in 2012.Article Continued BelowThe 2015 champion Portland Timbers and runner-up Columbus Crew both missed the playoffs this past season. To avoid a similar MLS Cup hangover, TFC is thinking outside the box. Vanney plans to implement mental training as part of players’ regular routines.