TFCs Sebastian Giovinco the players choice in MLS

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF.—Ask Matteo Mancosu who is the best player in MLS and the Montreal Impact striker doesn’t miss a beat.“Giovinco,” the Italian said immediately.Columbus Crew forward Ola Kamara is equally certain. “Giovinco, for sure,” said the Norwegian.“It’s like playing against Michael Jordan,” Philadelphia defender Richie Marquez said of facing the Toronto FC star. “It doesn’t matter how much film you watch or how many times you play him, he’s still going to dominate.”Sebastian Giovinco, named MLS MVP in 2015 in his first year in the league was fourth in voting last season for the top player honours won by New York City FC forward David Villa. But on Tuesday, there was plenty of love for the little Italian as two dozen MLS stars attended a pre-season media roundtable.Article Continued BelowAnd while Spain’s Villa got his due, one player after another sang the praises of the Atomic Ant when asked about who shines brightest in the North American league.“The best player in this league for me, hands down, I’m talking all-round, is Giovinco,” said New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, who was runner-up to Villa in MVP voting.“(Villa) he’s a very clever player too. . . . But for me (it’s) Giovinco,” the English native added. “Toronto could be playing terrible and he can just do one or two bits or magic that no one else can do in the league.”