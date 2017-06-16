The captaincy is not a starring role: Feschuk

When Maple Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello recently told TSN that his team might go another season without a captain, the first thing that popped to mind was: Hmmm. Maybe team president Brendan Shanahan has been reading what I’ve been reading.It’s been assumed by most in Leafland that it’s only a matter of time until Auston Matthews is wearing the “C.” The idea of Matthews as captain, given his status as the NHL’s presumed rookie of the year and a franchise cornerstone, would follow the NHL trend of anointing a team’s most skilled player as its sacred-letter-wearing leader. But the author of a remarkable new book would argue such a copycat move would be unwise — especially if the Maple Leafs are striving for the kind of sustainable, perennial greatness Shanahan says they are. New York journalist Sam Walker began researching this book, The Captain Class: The Hidden Force That Creates the World’s Greatest Teams, with an eye toward writing a column for the Wall Street Journal, where he was founding sports editor. His initial idea was to identify the 10 greatest teams in history. But what he figured would be a two-week project turned into an 11-year deep dive into the inner workings of dynasties.Walker looked at some 1,200 teams going back to the 1880s before crafting a list of the 16 greatest teams in history. What surprised him was that the common thread among these freakishly great teams wasn’t financial heft or savvy management or alpha-dog, smarter-than-thou coaching. The common thread was a captain whose presence invariably coincided with a run of extended dominance. Walker coins this group of men and women Tier One captains. (There’s no Toronto content in the Tier One group, although Ted Kennedy and Syl Apps, the captains of the Maple Leafs’ mid-20th-Century dynasty, get a mention in Tier Two).Some among this exclusive roll call are famous — among them Tim Duncan, whose San Antonio Spurs won five championships; Maurice Richard, whose 1950s Montreal Canadiens won five straight Stanley Cups; Bill Russell, whose Boston Celtics won 11 championships in 13 seasons; and Yogi Berra, the glue-guy catcher of five World Series winners for the New York Yankees. But many of them are not well known. What’s most interesting is that they all share very few of the cliched traits that the modern conventional wisdom has come to view as the stuff of “captain material.” Article Continued BelowOnly a few were great individual players in their primes. Many were not. One of the book’s bedrock revelations is that the important qualities of great leaders don’t include things like talent or charisma or media friendliness (or even friendliness, period). In other words: Somewhere along the way, the world started valuing the wrong things in team leaders.“The faulty idea is that the leader should be obvious,” Walker said in a recent interview. “That you should be able to look at the person with the most talent, the most charisma, the most emotion — the person that seems like the obvious choice — and it’s the person to choose. All of my research — and a ton of academic research that’s been done, too — all points to the absolute opposite conclusion.”So about the idea of the Leafs promptly naming their best young asset as captain?