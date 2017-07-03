The disappearance of the Djoker: DiManno

WIMBLEDON—He was the eternal jester, making mock-face from under the halo of a winner’s glow, genially impersonating rivals.Novak Djokovic came naturally to the pantomime and self-effacing humour that earned him a marquee moniker: The Djoker.Even if, sometimes, not everybody warmed to the juvenile japery. Despite his open nature, an obvious yearning for the public’s embrace, Djokovic has been rather un-loved by the tennis masses, nor revered for the extraordinary string of Grand Slam successes. There’s been precious little idolizing, as enjoyed by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, for a player who spent 223 weeks as world No. 1.In a strange way, it’s taken drastic reversal of fortune for the not-long-ago monumentally dominant Serb to approach the realm of endearment.Djokovic doesn’t laugh so much anymore. He isn’t so silly anymore. In the past year, he more often has appeared utterly bewildered by his sudden thumping fall from quasi-immortal to struggling human.Article Continued BelowThat tumble began here, at Wimbledon, where he arrived 12 months ago on top of the tennis world. He had just won Roland Garros, becoming the first man to concurrently hold the titles at all four Grand Slam events since Rod Laver in 1969. There’d been not a hint of vulnerability on the courts. And then it came shockingly un-done, an upset in the third round by bazooka-serving American Sam Querrey.A freak occurrence, surely. Sometimes even a cat can look upon a king.Except it wasn’t a one-off anomaly, as Djokovic staggered from upset to upset, including a second-round exit at the Australian Open.