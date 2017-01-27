The Donald trumps the sports world: Mudhar

It has only been a week into President Trump’s new world order, and while we completely understand the hope from some that the sports pages would be a respite from his news making, as a sports fan and a voracious black hole of media coverage, he is elbowing his way onto sports media’s radar. In terms of sports and athletes, Trump’s invocation and use is simple. He only speaks in terms of winning and losing, and the sports world provides too many perfect examples to reinforce his points. He also loves star power and has already found the benefits of aligning himself with sports figures, even though it is clear that some do not want to be caught in the current media tornado following his every utterance. He has a long history with athletes and sports, being an avid golfer who owns many courses, and formerly owning a USFL team and helping to run that league into the ground. Always well connected, he has counted the likes of the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner as a friend, has worked with Don King, supported Pete Rose for years and has rubbed shoulders with athletes for decades. “Every president campaigns with athletes, arranges them as props at his State of the Union, and uses sports as a lingua franca to speak to Joe Sixpack,” is a great line from a piece by Bryan Curtis at The Ringer, who did a nice look at Obama’s “sports mad Presidency.” Due to his well documented love of playing pick up basketball or turning his March Madness picks into a televised event, Obama was often called the “the sports fan-in-chief” in several articles, and while their policies could not be more different, it is a very safe bet that Trump will continue that tradition. Looking back at Trump’s sports references this week, regarding his CIA speech, he told ABC News David Muir in this first post inauguration interview: “I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal.” Article Continued BelowThat first caused confusion because the former quarterback never addressed the intelligence institution, and who exactly “they” was, but it also flummoxed The Star’s ace Washington correspondent Daniel Dale as an ”uncheckable claim” in his subsequent fact check of the interview. Somewhat similar to Trump’s failure to get A-list celebrities to perform at the inauguration, there is the similar pop culture elevation of Bernard Langer, a German PGA Tour Champions golfer who has been swept up in politics because an acquaintance of his may have not been able to vote. The New York Times account is of an absurdist quality, as Trump used the anecdote involving Langer to illustrate to members of congress the need for an investigation into voter fraud that nobody actually believes occurred.Langer has now had issued a statement clarifying the story, saying he never spoke to Trump and the media has “misconstrued” the story. The scary thing is that Trump did the same, and is basically using an anecdotal version of the kid’s game, broken telephone, to inform his policy making.