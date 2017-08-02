The Donaldson of old powers Jays to win over White Sox

CHICAGO—Puff-puff-puff. Gasp-gasp-gasp.By the time Kendrys Morales had chugged around the bases, all the way from first on an RBI double by Steve Pearce, Mr. DH was clearly gassed.He staggered across the plate and, for several moments, just stood there. Catching his breath. While teammates in the dugout prepared towels for the purpose of fanning. Did anybody mention an oxygen tank?It was by no means the most significant episode of Tuesday night’s 8-4 win over the White Sox, though that eighth run did expand a scoring bulge that never seems quite fat enough for the Jays in this woeful season. What is a four-run lead to the Jays after all, when they’d gagged on a 6-0 lead 24 hours earlier?Just a reminder, however, of why we love baseball: because of the homespun vignettes and the silly humor — this is a game where the players have faces — and the spectacle of the big, beefy Morales, with lots of home-run oomph in those biceps, pushing himself 270 feet on a close, sticky night.Article Continued BelowA tableau more entertaining, from one reporter’s perspective, than the ruckus that enfolded shortly afterward, in the bottom of the seventh, all that hot-and-bothered hubbub originating with Toronto starter Marcus Stroman and Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson, a side-eye glare from the latter and some who-me disingenuousness from the former after Stroman had struck out Anderson.Who knows what had got up Anderson’s nose but, predictably, the always volcanic Stroman stuck out his chest and came striding towards the mound, even as catcher Russell Martin put up his hands in a go-back pleading gesture. Meanwhile, Anderson was reversing trajectory, pivoting from the dugout area and heading toward Stroman. So of course the benches had to empty and the relief cadres had to come surging in from the bullpens.There was lots of jawing but the dust settled down quickly enough. Nobody even got ejected.