The education continues for Virtue and Moir: DiManno

The traditional 20th anniversary gift is china.So maybe Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will gift one another with his and her crockery next year, marking two decades as an ice-dancing couple.Their on-ice relationship, unlike many marriages, has never wavered. They are faithfully and mutually devoted. Crucially, they’re not utterly sick of each other. Pity that romance has allegedly never sprouted, although they can certainly depict passion as performers.Take a look at online videos of the duo as under-10 competitors and, except for their cute mini-me dimensions, they don’t appear much different than today, Virtue all coltish-legged and Moir with his arm-around.Can’t imagine how many thousands of twizzles they’ve spun.Article Continued BelowMoir’s skate coach and aunt certainly knew what she was doing when she paired the two kids at a rink near Kitchener.“How neat is it that we’ve been at this for such a long time, skating together for 19 years, almost 20, and we’re still learning,” says Virtue, posing it as a rhetorical question with a self-evident answer. “We still get to be students. Every single day there’s new insight to be gained and that’s really thrilling.”Enough so that, after two seasons away from the judged skating wars, the duo slipped back seamlessly into the ordeal of training and stress of competition. Their career resumption could hardly have gone more smoothly in 2016: first at Skate Canada, first at the NHK Trophy, first at last month’s Grand Prix final. Now they are looking to reclaim their national title at the Canadian championships in Ottawa later this week, which would be No. 8 for the 2010 Olympic gold medallists.

